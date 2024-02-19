Sheffield United are set to offer the talented Ollie Arblaster a new deal to ward off interest from Premier League teams, including Liverpool.

Arblaster, 19, has been earmarked as a future star despite failing to make his Premier League debut yet. That could change before the end of the season, as Sheffield United's fate seemed destined to be relegation.

The central midfielder spent the first half of this season on loan at Port Vale in League One and has impressed after becoming a regular starter having made 18 starts this season. Liverpool boast a strong young crop of midfielders that includes Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, James McConnell, Bobby Clark and Stefan Bajcetic so their interest in Alblaster speaks volumes - interest from 'top' PL clubs also includes Tottenham as well.

And now it has been revealed by Fabrizio Romano on X, that the Yorkshire club want to keep hold of their youngster by offering him a new and improved deal. 'Sheffield United are set to offer Ollie Arblaster new long term deal to plan for his future at the club amid top PL clubs interest. England U20 international could make his Premier League debut soon after being recalled from loan.'