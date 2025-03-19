The future of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk remains uncertain as they enter the final months of their Liverpool contracts.

After one of their most disappointing recent weeks, Liverpool are now back under the microscope as the world tries to determine whether their star players are planning to leave Anfield this summer or not.

The Reds are expected to oversee some significant changes once the transfer window opens, including potential sales of players like Darwin Nunez, in order to make way for a new wave.

But the biggest talking point right now is still the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. The trio have been the hot topic of most of this season’s transfer talk and with a little more than three months left before they all become free agents, it’s becoming more of an agitation for Liverpool fans.

Salah and Van Dijk wage revelation

Little has been given away when it comes to the hard facts of contract talks behind the scenes at Anfield. For months now, the narrative has been that Salah and Van Dijk are looking to stay, while Alexander-Arnold is headed for Real Madrid.

The topic of wages has also frequently come up but an update on that front has landed, which may come as a surprise to a lot of supporters.

During talkSPORT’s Inside Liverpool show, journalist Tony Evans and former Reds winger Jermaine Pennant were asked about the trio’s contract dilemma.

“I think there’s been discussions and I think there’s probably been offers. I think there’s been an acceptance that Trent’s gone. I can’t say that for certain, but I suspect so,” Evans started.

“Salah and Van Dijk have both made it clear that they want to stay, they don’t want a pay rise. But I don’t think the club want to pay them the wages they’re on now.”

When asked to clarify by host Sam Ellard that Salah and Van Dijk had not asked for a wage increase, Evans confirmed: “No, they don’t want a pay rise. They will stay for the same money.

“What was interesting, is a year ago, just after Jurgen Klopp left, I was speaking to people at the club and they were like ‘Trent is the priority’. The other two, on big wages, and they said ‘the wages won’t be saved, they will be recycled into new players. And I think the decision-making started way back then and they’ve done the ‘wage to age’ ratio.

“I think they’re going to make a mistake with Salah and Van Dijk and I fear we will lose the backbone of the team in the summer.”

Liverpool contract speculation

Both Salah and Van Dijk have found themselves on the radar of Saudi Arabia, who are known for splashing the cash and offering eye-watering pay packages.

Reports back in January claimed that Pro League side Al-Hilal were in active pursuit of Salah and had offered a staggering 150 million Saudi riyals per year for the Egyptian to join their ranks. That’s the equivalent of $32.5 million or £25 million, which breaks down to a whopping £480,000 per week.

The reported wage offer comes after Al-Ittihad had attempted to sign Salah for a record-breaking sum back in 2023. Liverpool rejected a £150 million bid and reports at the time claimed a new proposal in excess of £200 million had been tabled.

Saudi’s interest in Salah has been going on for a seriously long time, and they will be eager to finally land their target. Van Dijk has also appeared on their radar more recently and failed talks with Liverpool, who may be requesting them to take a pay cut, could open the door for a mammoth pay day in the Middle East.

