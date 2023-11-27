It was a moment that Man City fans have pointed towards as a moment of controversy from the weekend draw against Liverpool.

The Sky Sports Ref Watch panel have given their verdict on Manuel Akanji's disallowed goal against Liverpool over the weekend.

Liverpool equalised late through Trent Alexander-Arnold to earn a point against Pep Guardiola's side to cancel out Erling Haaland's opener, but the home side had a goal ruled out in the second half.

City's Akanji rose with Alisson Becker after a corner and was deemed to have fouled the Brazilian goalkeeper in the air which allowed Ruben Dias to tap-in at the back post.

The goal was immediately ruled out as his interference with the Liverpool shot-stopper made him miss the ball. Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher claimed Alisson was 'extremely lucky' on the TV coverage, and Sue Smith on the Ref Watch panel on Sky Sports News also claimed it was 'soft'.

"I do think it's soft." Smith began. "I think you always know that that's always going to be given against the goalkeeper, but, like Dermot [Gallagher] says if you do touch a goalkeeper when he's coming to collect it, it's going to slightly put them off. So...it's probably the right decision."

Warnock defended her claim, claiming that 'goalkeepers are overprotected' and that it was 'soft' but ultimately agreed with the decision.

As did former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher, who believed it was the right decision citing the contact from Akanji to be enough to constitute a foul: "They say keepers are protected, you only have to slightly knock him to put him off balance and he's lost all stability and can't catch the ball. I think he knocks him enough off balance to cause a foul."

It was a decision that was debated by many, including Pep Guardiola who referred to the Joelinton incident in the Newcastle/Arsenal game that also caused controversy.