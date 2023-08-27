Jurgen Klopp has singled out two Newcastle players ahead of their clash in the Premier League this weekend.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp singled out two Newcastle stars ahead of their Premier League clash this weekend.

The two sides will meet at St. James’ Park on Sunday and the Reds will be hoping for a repeat of their 2-0 victory that they recorded last season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Klopp’s side are fresh off the back of a 3-1 victory over Bournemouth last weekend and have a spring in their step following the decision to overturn Alexis Mac Allister’s red card and subsequent suspension.

Despite Newcastle starting with a brilliant win over Aston Villa on the opening weekend, they lost out to reigning champions Manchester City in a tight one-goal defeat last time out and will be looking to bounce back to winning ways.

Two players who may be key in helping them to do that is the duo of Harvey Barnes and Sandro Tonali. The duo arrived from Leicester City and AC Milan respectively this summer and have already settled into life on Tyneside extremely well.

Those were the two players Klopp singled out during his press conference as he was asked about facing a club backed by Saudi investment, but the German manager was quick to change the topic onto how well the club has developed in recent times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“An away game at Newcastle and they are an incredibly strong team, super development under Howe, smart business. Two standouts are Tonali and Barnes, really good.

“Super intense style. Massive atmosphere, so this is a tough one.”

Barnes arrived from Leicester after being relegated to the Championship last season, in a deal worth around £39m. The winger enjoyed a strong debut as he managed a goal and assist coming off the bench during their 5-1 win over Aston Villa.

Tonali arrived from AC Milan in a £55m deal in what was seen as a huge signing for the club. The Serie A champion wasted no time in settling into life in the North East as he fired a brilliant volley home from an Anthony Gordon cross in just the sixth minute of the same game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both players could be in line to start at the weekend and both will certainly cause Klopp’s side problems, especially in front of a roaring home crowd.

Despite the difficult task that awaits them, Klopp boasts an extremely strong record against Eddie Howe, as he’s managed to win 12 of the 14 games he’s played against the former Bournemouth manager.

That record has just one defeat to its name - the 4-3 loss during the 2016/17 season.