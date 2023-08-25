The Liverpool manager spoke to the media ahead of their Premier League clash with Newcastle.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Ibrahim Konate has emerged as a doubt for the trip to face Newcastle United on Sunday.

Liverpool are preparing to face the Magpies at St. James’ Park and are looking to build on their 3-1 victory over Bournemouth last weekend.

The latest news surrounding the club has revolved around the potential interest from Saudi Arabia for Mohamed Salah, but Klopp was quick to shut down any potential reports on that topic.

But there were certainly question marks over the fitness of a few players which Klopp addressed.

Team news

Klopp confirmed that Konate is a doubt for the trip, he claimed that playing for well over an hour with 10 men ‘wasn’t ideal’ and it’s clear the extra stress on the defender may have played its part.

No specific injury was revealed but the French defender has been an ever-present under Klopp across the last year and has formed a strong partnership with Virgil Van Dijk. There is, of course, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip ready to step in should the 24-year-old not be able to play.

Furthermore, the midfield duo of Thiago and Curtis Jones are set to miss the game as both are only back on Monday according to Klopp.

Jones was missing against Bournemouth with an ankle injury whilst Thiago has been sidelined since April with an ongoing hip issue.

However, there was good news for Liverpool fans as key players Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold will be fit to start against Eddie Howe’s side.

The duo came off against Bournemouth and there was some concern after they received knocks and treatment but both should start at the weekend.