The Egyptian superstar has been subject to interest from Saudi Arabia and the Liverpool boss has responded to the reports.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted that Mohamed Salah is not for sale, amid reports of interest from Saudi Arabia.

The Egyptian has been subject to interest from the Middle East in recent months, as the Saudi football revolution continues to attract some of Europe’s biggest names.

Reports from the Athletic on Thursday confirmed interest from Al-Ittihad - the same club which now houses the most recent Ballon d’Or winner in Karim Benzema and the former Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante.

The club has reportedly ‘reignited’ their interest in the forward and the 31-year-old remains a key target for that league. However, Liverpool need not worry, as Klopp confirmed that Salah is 100% committed to the club.

“There’s nothing to talk about from our point of view. We don’t have an offer. Mo Salah is a Liverpool player. Obviously for all the things we do, he is essential, was and will be.

“There’s nothing there, and if there would be something then the answer would be no. My life philosophy is that I think about the problem when I have it. There is absolutely nothing at the moment.”

Asked if Salah is still committed to the club, Klopp replied: “100 per cent.”

Salah has been an integral part of this Liverpool side since joining from Roma in 2017 and continues to lead the line exceptionally, even at 31.

Last season saw him produce 30 goals and 16 assists in all competitions in what was an exceptional personal season, but Klopp’s side ended up trophyless and had to settle for Europa League football for the first time since 2015.

He’s started this season strongly with one goal and one assist in his opening two games, with his assist for Luis Diaz against Chelsea demonstrating his brilliant ability to create as well as score.

Given the financial firepower that the Saudi Arabian clubs possess, there will certainly be some who will still have concerns over a potential move.