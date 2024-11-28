Liverpool’s blazing start to the Arne Slot continues after their win over Real Madrid.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool continued their perfect run in the Champions League with another big three points to keep their place at the top of the standings. An injury-stricken Real Madrid were sent home empty-handed after Arne Slot’s side stamped a 2-0 win in front of a lively Anfield.

The European powerhouses are now way down the table in 24th place, with just six points on the board from their five games played. Meanwhile, Liverpool, after going eight points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League, remain the only club yet to drop a single point in the Champions League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The electric clash was jam-packed full of action, featuring an Alexis Mac Allister opener, Caoimhin Kelleher saving a Kylian Mbappe penalty, and Mohamed Salah missing a spot-kick of his own shortly after.

The almost perfect start to life under Arne Slot continues. Since his arrival, Liverpool have dropped points on just two occasions in all competitions and look strong on all stages. Ahead of the clash with Real Madrid, Steve McManaman discussed the transition from the Jurgen Klopp era to this new chapter under Dutch management.

“I thought that it would be seamless to be honest. I didn’t expect the results to go as well as they have done. I expected a blip every now and then, the fact it’s only happened to Nottingham Forest and Arsenal away, that is very surprising,” the former Liverpool and Madrid star told TNT Sports.

“The fact they’ve been so dominant in the league, they’ve had a bit of fortune with other teams dropping points, but he’s [Slot] been excellent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought the sporting directors would bring in the type of manager who would match the team. They were not going to bring in a manager who was going to change the starting 11, change the way they play or the formation. The team last year were excellent up until April, they were vying for all the trophies. So I didn’t expect them to collapse just because a manager has gone.

“You know that if a manager goes out the door and someone comes in, you don’t automatically throw in the towel. As a professional, you want to win every single game and that’s what Liverpool do. But the level of results has surprised me.”

After their midweek victory, Liverpool have a golden opportunity to further assert their dominance in the Premier League. The Reds will come up against Manchester City on Sunday in a blockbuster clash at Anfield, which could potentially see the reigning champions fall all the way down to fifth if Chelsea, Arsenal and Brighton win their respective fixtures.