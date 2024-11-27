Newcastle United have been linked with a winger touted as a potential replacement for Mo Salah at Liverpool.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool fans are hoping that Mo Salah will get the deal that he covets.

The Reds’ talisman admitted after the Reds’ 3-2 win over Southampton last Sunday that he’s still to be offered a new contract. That is despite Salah’s deal expiring at the end of the season and confessed at this stage that he’s more ‘out than in’ when it comes to his Anfield future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Egypt international has been in barnstorming form this season, scoring 12 goals and 10 assists in 18 appearances so far. Aged 32, there are no signs of Salah slowing down. He’s one of Liverpool’s greatest players in history, bagging a total of 223 goals and 97 assists in 367 games during his seven years at the club and winning seven major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League.

Arne Slot has refused to be drawn into discussions when it comes to Salah’s situation. The Reds head coach has very much kept the stance that negotiations remain behind the scenes, although talks with his agent Ramy Abbas have taken place.

Should a resolution fail to be reached and Salah departs then it would be obvious that Liverpool must recruit a replacement. There is no natural deputy to step into his void in the current squad.

Ben Doak is thriving on loan at Middlesbrough but it would be a big ask for him to make the leap from the Champions and become a regular starter for a Liverpool side that competes at the top end of the Premier League and Europe. Harvey Elliott, meanwhile, is regarded as more of an attacking midfielder under Slot having operated out wide earlier in his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been several right-sided wingers linked in recent seasons. Some fans would have liked for an heir apparent to have already joined Liverpool and learn from Salah before stepping into his shoes.

Johan Bakayoko has been mentioned as someone who could fill that remit. The PSV Eindhoven forward enjoyed a prolific 2023-24 season, recording 14 goals and 14 assists as the Dutch giants claimed the Eredivisie title.

During the summer, Bakayoko admitted he would only be interested in departing PSV if a team in the Champions League and consistently challenged for trophies were keen on him. However, he stayed at the Phillips Arena and has made an encouraging start to the campaign, netting five times and creating three in 17 games.

Aged 21, there is still plenty of scope for the Belgium international to improve and would fit Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group’s preferred recruitment model. However, it is unsurprising that there is reported interest elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arsenal were named as a potential suitor in the summer window - while it has been suggested that Newcastle United are lining up a January move. Belgium outlet Foot News claims that the Magpies are ‘very interested’ in signing Bakayoko and ‘planning to make an offer’. Eddie Howe’s side have endured a stuttering season so far and lacked cutting edge, scoring just 13 goals in 12 league games and sitting 10th in the table. Bakayoko is valued at €45 million by Transfermrkt.

The preference for large sections of Liverpool supporters would be for Salah to stay. But if he is to move on to pastures new, there’s likely to be competition for any possible replacement.