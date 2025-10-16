Steven Gerrard in next Rangers manager u-turn riddle with Liverpool dream a distant memory | Getty Images

Steven Gerrard has yet to enjoy the same success as a manager as he did a player but is he close to a return to the dugout?

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Jurgen Klopp decided that enough was enough at Liverpool it was always going to be a difficult task to replace him.

Despite initial doubts and an almost non-existent transfer spend Arne Slot proved everyone wrong by delivering the Premier League title and confirming his status as a more than adequate replacement in the process. Watching from Saudi Arabia would have been a frustrated Steven Gerrard who, at one point, had aspirations of one day managing the club that he loves, a dream that looks further away than ever now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Gerrard in Rangers return confusion

After building a title winning team at Rangers and delivering relative European success on a budget, the Anfield legend took the leap to the Premier League with Aston Villa.

Success at Villa Park would surely have made him a contender to replace Klopp but a bright start soon fizzled out with Unai Emery delivering the type of form that could have seen Gerrard an option to replace Klopp.

Frank Lampard has recovered his managerial reputation with high-flying Coventry and Gerrard would have been hoping to do the same after being all but confirmed as returning to Rangers only for the deal to break down at the 11th hour.

Despite rejecting the chance to return, he is still being tipped as one of the favourites to replace the hapless Russell Martin who left Rangers in their season high of eighth place in the Scottish Premiership. It had hinted that Gerrard might have u-turned on his decision to reject Rangers over the weekend. The reason given for Gerrard’s shock about turn was the “timing” of the job being available but there could be an outside chance that he returns to Ibrox to rebuild his reputation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why Gerrard knocked back Rangers return

Chris Jack is a trusted inside source at Ibrox and chief correspondent of The Rangers Review, who has had his finger on the pulse throughout the saga and is adamant that Gerrard will not be the next manager as he explained why the deal broke down: “As you said, I spoke with Derek on the afternoon show yesterday, and at that stage, it looked like Steven Gerrard was set to become Rangers manager.

“We didn't say that a deal had been done. It was not agreed at that stage. But given how things had unfolded, the noise and the momentum, everything was pointing to Steven Gerrard being Rangers manager.

“I got a message from someone last night to say that there's perhaps a hitch in the negotiations and that they might not be as smooth as people had initially suspected. But a lot of chat over the course of the day about what the state of this deal was, the longer it goes on, the longer there's no positive noises coming out. You do start to wonder, you do start to fear, and that's the situation.

“As I said, we brought that news to you on social media and on the site about half an hour or so ago, and Steven Gerrard and Rangers, they will not continue in this process, and Steven Gerrard will not be the next manager of Rangers Football Club.”

Clyde 1 in Glasgow reported that no fresh talks have taken place between Rangers and Gerrard despite tumbling odds suggesting he may have considered going back on his decision.