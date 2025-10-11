Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard 'pulls out' of race to be next Rangers manager despite 'positivise talks' | Getty Images

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard had appeared close to making his return to Rangers but reports claim he’s out of the race

Steven Gerrard is out of the running to become the next manager at Rangers after the Liverpool legend reportedly pulled out of the race despite holding ‘positive talks’.

However, talkSPORT has reported the former Liverpool captain has pulled out of the race to replace Martin. The ex-England international has reservations about the timing of his return to Ibrox and has now stepped back from talks.

The report adds that “a full agreement was almost reached for him to take over the role.” He is said to remain open about a return in the future. Ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has been named as the leading contender after also holding talks.

Steven Gerrard would welcome return to management

“I’d love another go at some point," Gerrard said earlier this week speaking to Rio Ferdinand. "I want to change a few things and improve a few things and come back fresh. With a few different people around myself.

“I’d love another couple of challenges doing this. And that’s what I’m working on in the background at the moment. A few different ideas, a few different people around me.

“Now, I’m enjoying family time and doing a lot of things that I haven’t been able to do. Going to Grand Prix, doing exhibition games with ex-teammates and superstars, that type of stuff’s been great.

“But there’s a part of me that still feels that there’s a bit of unfinished business in terms of wanting to go in and face another couple of exciting challenges. But I want a certain type of challenge.

“If in an ideal world they come available, I’ll jump at them. If they don’t, I won’t go back in. I want to be at a team that’s going to compete to win because I think that suits me better.

“I think certain jobs and certain clubs would suit my style and the way I like to go about it. But I’ve also got time now where I’m not in a rush, where I know the right people that are out there to make me a stronger and a better coach. They’re the people I need to find.

“Because if I get the right match with them people around me, I know and I’ve proved I can be successful as a manager. And that’s what I’m working on in the background now.”

Gerrard has had success coaching in the Liverpool academy but despite doing well at Rangers, an unsuccessful spell at Aston Villa has raised questions over his managerial ability. It appears he will not be answering those questions anytime soon.