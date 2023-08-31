The latest player on the radar for Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia is another Liverpool icon.

The Saudi Pro League clubs have been relentless in their summer business, predominantly raiding the Premier League for its biggest stars in mega money deals. Liverpool in particular are very familiar with Saudi Arabia’s transfer lure, having already lost Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Roberto Firmino was also snapped up following the expiration of his contract, while Luis Díaz, Thiago and most recently Mohamed Salah have all been subjects of interest as well. Al-Ittihad, Fabinho’s new club, are determined to sign the Egyptian before deadline day and are willing to make him the highest paid footballer on the planet.

But it’s not just current Liverpool players who Saudi Arabia are targeting. Sadio Mané recently joined Al-Nassr from Bayern Munich and the latest rumour to emerge has linked Georginio Wijnaldum to Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq.

The former Liverpool captain has already swiped Henderson for his side and now, according to Fabrizio Romano, he is also eyeing up a move for Wijnaldum as he is ‘out of the PSG project.’

Taking to Twitter, the transfer expert posted that Al-Ettifaq ‘have approached’ the Dutchman over a ‘potential late move’ as the summer deadline edges closer.

“Negotiations ongoing, PSG are ready to give the green light. Up to the player. Steven Gerrard wants Gini,” Romano wrote.

Wijnaldum left Liverpool in 2021 after spending five years with the club and helping them win the Premier League and Champions League. During his Anfield era, he established himself as a fan favourite and was largely admired by Jurgen Klopp as well.

Prior to his exit from Anfield at the end of the 2020/21 season, rumours had been swirling around his future and while Klopp did not comment on the speculation, he praised how much Wijnaldum brought to the team.