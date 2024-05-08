Jurgen Klopp’s departure is approaching and the end of an era is dawning at Liverpool. The manager announced back in January that he will be leaving his role at Anfield after nine years in charge. His backroom staff will also follow him out the door at the end of the season, including Pep Lijnders, who was previously tipped to succeed Klopp at the hilt of the club.

Goalkeeper coach John Achterberg has also announced he will departing from Liverpool following a 15 year tenure with the Reds. He first joined the club back in 2009 under Rafa Benitez and worked his way up into a senior role, where he played a key part in scouting Alisson as a target for the Reds before his £67 million arrival in 2018.

Achterberg is now reportedly set to be reunited with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard following the end of the 2023/24 season. The former midfielder’s new club Al-Ettifaq has offered the 52-year-old a ‘new challenge’ in Saudi Arabia as part of Gerrard’s coaching staff, according to The Mirror.

Achterberg announced his decision to leave Liverpool ‘with a heavy heart’ in a recent statement, admitting that now is the right time for him to consider a new challenge in his career.

“It has been a privilege to work for the biggest and greatest club in world football with its amazing supporters. Whether they are Scouse or non-Scouse, I loved them all worldwide. A massive thank you goes to our manager Jurgen Klopp.

“He is one of [the] best managers in the history of the city, the club and world football. He created world-class teams with his man-management skills, he brought us back to being believers, winners, and a force in European and world football. For me personally, I cannot thank him enough for everything he has done for me and my family, for the trust he gave me to do my job to the best I can, the joy, inspiration and the great leadership.”