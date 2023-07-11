Luis Diaz didn’t cut corners as he put together an adorable scene to propose to his long-term partner Gera Ponce last weekend.

Liverpool star Luis Diaz confirmed major off-the-pitch news over the weekend after he pulled off an elaborate proposal to partner Gera Ponce.

The 26-year-old is known for his ‘street-fighter’ attitude on the pitch but proved to be quite the romantic. He waited in front of a huge heart made from roses and a long line of candles as he dropped to one knee in front of an LED sign asking his long-term partner to marry him - and she said yes.

The couple have been dating since 2016 and welcomed a daughter named Roma Diaz together in November 2021. The pair have been flooded with messages of support since sharing the news of their engagement with an impressive video of how the proposal went down.

Shared to Ponce's Instagram, the proposal site can be seen overlooking the sea as she was led blindfolded down a path to meet Diaz with their nearest and dearest on looking. As Ponce removed her blindfold, sparks shot up around her and fireworks were sent into the sky as she accepted Diaz's hand in marriage.

The two finished the adorable clip sharing a smooch in front of the flower-filled heart and posing with their youngster to the tones of 'I Can't Help Falling in Love With You'.

Sharing the video with her 306,000 followers on Instagram, Ponce said: "I say, yes Luis Fernando, I would always say yes in this and all my life. I love you, future husband."

Former Liverpool star Roberto Firmino , goalkeeper Adrian and Mali football star Moussa Marega were just some to stop by in the comments to share their love for the young couple.

Luis Diaz, partner Gera Ponce and their young daughter (Image: Getty Images)

There were also messages of support from fellow Liverpool stars' partners. Fabinho's wife, Rebeca Tavares, said: "We are so happy! May God always be the centre of your union! We're going to Colombia. You deserve the world Gera. I love you."