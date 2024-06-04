One of Liverpool’s former targets has made a big-money move to Spain

Kylian Mbappé has completed his mega-money move to Champions League winners Real Madrid, two years on from revealing he had held talks with Liverpool about a possible switch to Anfield.

The Frenchman was previously linked with the Reds and even had discussions with the Merseyside club back in 2022 because his Mum is a fan of the club. His contract with Paris Saint-Germain was set to run out at the time but amid links to Liverpool and Real Madrid he signed a new deal with the French club.

After signing his contract extension with PSG back in 2022, Mbappé revealed: "We talked a little bit, but not too much. I talked to Liverpool because it's the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. I don't know why, you will have to ask her.

"It's a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It's a big club. Of course, it was between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the end."

However, the striker has now officially made the switch to Champions League winners Real Madrid with the La Liga giants announcing his arrival to the Spanish capital on Monday evening. Madrid have not paid a fee, instead securing Mbappé on a free transfer but the striker has not come cheap.

The 2018 World Cup winner has signed a five-year deal worth £12.8m a season, plus a £128m signing-on bonus to be paid over the length of his contract to total a staggering £192m agreement, according to BBC Sport.

"Nobody can understand how excited I am right now!" Mbappe posted on Instagram. "A dream come true. So happy and proud to join the club of my dreams."

Given Mbappé’s huge wages, a move to Liverpool was always a long shot despite the club’s interest and previous talks. Speaking last week, Jurgen Klopp admitted the type of mega-money deals for the likes of Jude Bellingham and Mbappé were never realistic for the Reds.

He said: “Spend what you want, Kylian Mbappe comes here, Bellingham comes here, Haaland comes here. That doesn’t fit, that’s not us. It is not us. That’s how it is. Honestly, I have no problem with that.

“People can judge me for the finals I have lost, no problem at all, and there are some out there that do that. Or they judge me for the finals we won, that’s fine as well. I couldn’t care less, to be honest.

“We won what we won and we tried as hard as we could. But we did it the Liverpool way, that’s how I see it. That means this city, where the city came from over the last decades, where the club came from maybe since the 90s where we didn’t win anything anymore for a while, it’s so impressive what we did together.