The £51m midfielder who could bring a touch of class to Liverpool this summer

Liverpool's season has been flooded with not only strong performances across the board but consistent showings.

They've netted the second most goals and produced the second-most expected goals in the league and the squad looks to be perfectly balanced with an effective blend of youth and experience - but two players have stood out in their positions.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of comparisons to the rest of the league, the latest figures from DataMB have revealed that Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliott are standout players for wingers and midfielders respectively. For Salah, it has become the norm to be one of the most creative and effective attackers in the league, such is his standing already. However, Elliott's figures deserve more recognition as he has developed into one of the best young midfielders in the league.

Looking at Elliott, the 20-year-old has managed three goals and eight assists this season and has been part of every single Liverpool matchday squad this season. A key player for Jurgen Klopp and he has improved huge amounts on last season. One metric which demonstrates this perfectly is his key passes per90 and accurate passes % figures; in terms of the Premier League, no player has more and he sits in the elite sector with names such as Martin Odegaard, Cole Palmer, James Maddison and Phil Foden. He was even less than 10 mins away from being the hero in one of the great FA Cup ties before the international break, before Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo stole the game away from Liverpool.

For Salah, he has made a mockery of the PL wingers when looking at expected goals and expected assists; the closest player to him is Bukayo Saka but no other player is close on the graph as he towers above all in the wide areas. His 21 goals and 13 assists have been exemplary once again and he continues to set the benchmark for attackers in the league. He's matched, broken and set records this season and, provided he signs a new deal, he will continue to do so in English football.