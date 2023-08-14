Incredible statistic emerges for Everton following frustrating loss to Fulham

Everton came away hugely frustrated following their opening Premier League weekend loss to Fulham on Saturday. The Toffees had several clear-cut chances to put Marco Silva’s side to the sword, as Neal Maupay, Nathan Patterson, James Tarkowski and Abdoulaye Doucoure all spurned great opportunities.

They also had a goal chalked off for a foul from Tarkowski on Bernd Leno, but the common consensus is that they were hugely unlucky not to have taken the lead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 73rd-minute tap-in from Bobby Decordova-Reid was enough to secure a tight away victory but there was no doubt the home side produced the better opportunities. In fact, Everton’s 2.93 expected goal tally was more than any side created in a single Premier League game last season without scoring.

Whilst Fulham enjoyed more possession (59.4%) Everton recorded 10 corners, managed 19 shots with nine on target and, according to Sean Dyche, created ‘four of five golden chances’.

“We created four or five golden chances in the first half and were very good on the break as well. I thought we were the better side overall, but sometimes you don’t get what you deserve.” The Everton manager said post-match.

“We did not finish them off and we know from last season we have to improve at that, but we were getting the team in the right manner and the right areas, I was pleased with that because that is the highest chance count and quality of chance count that I can remember for a long time here.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maupay came under fire after missing two chances, but it’s likely that he will be displaced by Dominic Calvert-Lewin or new signing Youssef Chermiti in the coming weeks. The Frenchman managed just one goal last season and has struggled as a lone striker so far during his time at the club.

Arnaut Danjuma could be an option to partner with Maupay as it is clear the former Brighton forward is struggling on his own. Maupay is likely to remain up front for the time being due to Calvert-Lewin’s fitness issues and the fact that the 19-year-old Chermiti will surely be given time to adapt before being thrown in.