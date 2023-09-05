Register
Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after transfers for Liverpool, Everton, Arsenal & Man Utd

Liverpool fell behind the pack last season but will be hoping to rise back up the Premier League this term.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 5th Sep 2023, 18:00 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 18:46 BST

An unbeaten start to the Premier League and three wins on the bounce have football fans noticing Liverpool again.

After years of challenging Manchester City and winning a top flight title for themselves, last year saw Jurgen Klopp's men fall off the pace and finish fifth in the Premier League.

With a summer of transfer business completed and a plethora of attacking options, Reds fans will be hoping to rise back to the top of the league this year. Meanwhile, Everton have struggled and escaped with their first point of the season after drawing 2-2 with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane last weekend.

The statistics experts at Opta certainly see an improvement ahead for Liverpool. We look at the Opta predicted Premier League table to see just how high the mathematicians think the club will place this season.

A season to remember but one which may end in relegation.

1. 20th - Luton Town

A season to remember but one which may end in relegation. Photo: Getty Images

Fellow newly promoted side Sheffield United could have their work cut out.

2. 19th - Sheffield United

Fellow newly promoted side Sheffield United could have their work cut out. Photo: Getty Images

Could this season be one flirt with relegation too many for Everton?

3. 18th - Everton

Could this season be one flirt with relegation too many for Everton? Photo: Getty Images

Vincent Kompany’s side look the best of the newly promoted clubs.

4. 17th - Burnley

Vincent Kompany’s side look the best of the newly promoted clubs. Photo: Getty Images

