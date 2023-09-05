Liverpool fell behind the pack last season but will be hoping to rise back up the Premier League this term.

An unbeaten start to the Premier League and three wins on the bounce have football fans noticing Liverpool again.

After years of challenging Manchester City and winning a top flight title for themselves, last year saw Jurgen Klopp's men fall off the pace and finish fifth in the Premier League.

With a summer of transfer business completed and a plethora of attacking options, Reds fans will be hoping to rise back to the top of the league this year. Meanwhile, Everton have struggled and escaped with their first point of the season after drawing 2-2 with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane last weekend.

The statistics experts at Opta certainly see an improvement ahead for Liverpool. We look at the Opta predicted Premier League table to see just how high the mathematicians think the club will place this season.

1 . 20th - Luton Town A season to remember but one which may end in relegation. Photo: Getty Images

2 . 19th - Sheffield United Fellow newly promoted side Sheffield United could have their work cut out. Photo: Getty Images

3 . 18th - Everton Could this season be one flirt with relegation too many for Everton? Photo: Getty Images