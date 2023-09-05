Watch more videos on Shots!

The early stages of the new Premier League season have already produced plenty of talking points and a number of teams are already coming under intense media scrutiny as we head into the international break.

Everton are one of the teams which has endured a bleak start to the campaign and the Toffees have picked up just one point from their opening four games.This has led to speculation over the future of manager Sean Dyche as the Merseyside giants are desperate to remain in the top-flight in time for the arrival of their new stadium. Premier League newsboys Luton Town, Sheffield United and Burnley are all also winless at the start of the season, while Fulham are adjusting to the loss of top scorer Alexander Mitrovic who left London for Saudi Arabia.

Wolves were the first team to lose their manager this term with Julen Lopetegui announcing his bombshell exit just days before the start of the season.

Last season was a record-breaking year for managerial casualties and a total of 14 managers were sacked across the 2022/23 campaign. But who is the favourite to be the next managerial departure of this season?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is the favourite to be the next managerial departure?

Sean Dyche: Everton - 6/4

Sean Dyche only arrived at Everton in January after the departure of Frank Lampard, but his position in the Blues dugout is already in jeopardy, according to the bookmakers.

Dyche steered Everton to safety on the final day of last season with a hard fought 1-0 win over Bournemouth. But the Blues once again find themselves in a precarious position at the start of this season after defeats to Fulham, Aston Villa and Wolves.

Everton failed to score in any of their opening three games but they came from behind at Sheffield United to grab a 2-2 draw last time out. The Blues are determined to survive in the top-flight as they continue with the building of their new stadium which is expected to open at the beginning of the 2025/26 season.

Paul Heckingbottom: Sheffield United - 9/2

Premier League new boys Sheffield United are also winless after four games after defeats to Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.

The Blades had a frustrating transfer window which saw them lose key players such as Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge and it remains to be seen if their new signings can hit the ground running.

Rob Edwards: Luton - 7/1

Rob Edwards was sacked by Watford at the early stages of last season, but he bounced back at Luton to guide his team to a fairy-tale promotion. However, the Hatters have struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League and they have been beaten by the likes of Brighton, Chelsea and West Ham.

Newly-promoted teams have a habit of sacking managers as they try to survive in the top-flight and Edwards will hope to turn his sides fortunes around so that he doesn’t suffer the same fate.

Marco Silva: Fulham - 9/1

Marco Silva enjoyed an excellent first season in the Premier League with Fulham as they comfortably avoided the drop, but he faces a much more challenging campaign this season after the loss of talisman Alexander Mitrovic.

The Cottagers kicked off the season with a win over Everton but they were unconvincing in defeats to Brentford and Manchester City.

Steve Cooper: Nottingham Forest - 10/1

Nottingham Forest have had 23 different managers since the inaugural Premier League season which makes them historically one of the most tumultuous teams in English football.

