Sven-Goran Eriksson to have Liverpool wish granted as LFC legends game announced

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson will get the chance to manage a Liverpool XI at Anfield, as a special announcement was made today.

Eriksson will be part of the Liverpool Legends management team for the March 23 game against Ajax at Anfield following his terminal cancer diagnosis.

Joined by a dugout of Reds greats which includes Ian Rush, John Barnes and John Aldridge, he will partake in the annual LFC Foundation charity match which is all connected with the club. One hundred per cent of the proceeds raised from the fixture - which is presented by AXA, the club’s official training partner - will support the work of LFC Foundation and its charity partners.

Their two previous legends' matches against Manchester United and Celtic raised an incredible £1.45million, which is now supporting its vital work across the Liverpool City Region and beyond. The footballing world has grouped together to offer their sincerest condolences to the Swede and Jurgen Klopp extended his best wishes and even invited him to take over from his role for a day, claiming he's 'absolutely welcome' to come to the club whenever he pleases.

“The only thing I can say is absolutely he’s very welcome to come here and he can sit in my seat in my office and do my job for a day if he wants. That’s no problem. Being on the sideline might be a little bit more difficult. To have him here and show him everything and how this wonderful club developed over the years, I think that’s definitely something we will tell him. He can come over and have a few wonderful hours here, I’m sure," Klopp said back in January.