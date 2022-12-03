Former Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri has not forgotten his former club amid heroics at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Switzerland World Cup star Xherdan Shaqiri recently admitted he still watches Liverpool well over a year after leaving the club.

Shaqiri spent three years with the Reds from 2018 to 2021, making 45 Premier League appearances and scoring seven times. The winger was part of the squad that secured a Premier League title, while also winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup. The 31-year-old didn’t play all that often, but he was part of a hugely successful squad.

These days, he is with Chicago Fire in MLS after a brief spell with Lyon, and he is also making history with Switzerland, becoming the player with the most World Cup appearances for his nation on Friday night. Shaqiri started Switzerland’s final group stage clash with old rivals Serbia, winning his 111th cap, and it was a game the Swiss needed to win.

Shaqiri scored theo opener as Switzerland went on to blunder their lead and then come from behind to win 3-2, securing a Round of 16 date with Portugal. The winger will be intent on making history, with Switzerland now just one win away from equaling their best World Cup effort, but before the competition began, he spoke about Liverpool and how he still watches his former club.

“I had a very beautiful three years at Liverpool,” he told The Athletic. “We won many titles — we won the Champions League, we won the Club World Cup, we won the Premier League. It was a wonderful time. Liverpool will always stay in my heart. I’ll always cherish those memories. I will always follow them. The fans supported me a lot. They were so warm and I had a good relationship with the club,” said the 31-year-old.

