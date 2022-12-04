‘What they’ve done’ - David James makes FSG prediction amid Liverpool takeover

Liverpool takeover latest news after Fenway Sports Group put the club up for sale.

David James reckons Fenway Sports Group (FSG) will only sell Liverpool to a party that is 'beneficial to the football club'.

It is approaching a month since it first emerged that the Reds were on the market. FSG have owned Liverpool since 2010 and oversaw their return to the pinnacle of European football.

The Reds have won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, two League Cups, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Community Shield in the past 12 years.

But FSG are certainly seeking investment, with a recent report from the Boston Globe revealing the American group are leaning towards a partial sale.

Still, whoever puts money into Liverpool, James - who made 277 appearances during his seven-year stay at Anfield between 1992-97 - reckons will be aligned with FSG's wishes.

Speaking to The Games Cabin, James said: “If the club was to be sold, and it’s a big if, their current owners have experience in sport and will want to sell the club to someone that’s in the best interest of Liverpool.

