Jordan Henderson has insisted a refresh is exactly what Liverpool needed to kick-start a Premier League title charge.

Last season proved difficult for the Reds, finishing fifth and ending the year trophyless. That was despite Liverpool coming within a whisker of clinching a historic treble the previous campaign.

An underwhelming season led Jurgen Klopp to ring the changes - especially in his engine room. Liverpool shipped out five midfielders, with the likes of Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Fabinho moving on.

Signing Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch signalled a season of transition at Anfield but, against the odds, the Reds have launched a title bid. Henderson - now plying his trade in Ajax after a controversial spell in Saudi Arabia - had been captain until that point and was succeeded by Virgil van Dijk.

Speaking ahead of Ajax’s Conference League clash against Aston Villa, ex-Liverpool star Henderson backed his former teammates to complete a “fairytale” season while hailing Van Dijk’s captaincy. He told reporters: “I just hope the end of the story is a fairytale for him and the boys and the club because they all deserve it. Last season was so tough on many different aspects of it, off the field, on the field, so for this season to be going as well as it has, I’m so proud of them.

“I was the captain for a long time there and all of the team still feel like my best friends, they are my brothers for life, really. I just want to see them end the season like they have been playing the whole year, with the young players coming in as well. I hope they can end the season on a high and win as many trophies as possible.

“I think it was the right time for me as a player but also for them as a team and for them as a club, as much as that hurt at the time. I was very emotional. Looking back on that period of time, looking back now, it is easy to see that it was the right decision made by the manager and the club.