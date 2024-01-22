Mohamed Salah will miss Egypt's next two AFCON fixtures as a minimum while completing his rehabilitation at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Mohamed Salah will return to Liverpool to complete his return from injury.

Reds supporters were at panic stations when the forward limped off during Egypt’s 2-2 draw with Ghana on Thursday. Initial fears were that he could miss a sizable chunk of Liverpool’s title run-in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Salah appeared to clutch his hamstring as he hobbled off during the African Cup of Nations clash, with later confirmation that he suffered a “muscle” strain. An initial diagnosis suggested he will miss Egypt’s next two games against Cape Verde and Burkina Faso.

Klopp has now revealed that Salah will fly to Merseyside to complete his rehabilitation. A bizarre situation could unfold where the 31-year-old jets back to the Ivory Coast should Egpyt reach the later stages of the tournament.

“That’s the plan (to treat Salah at Liverpool),” Klopp said after his side’s 4-0 win over Bournemouth. “If that’s already decided 100 per cent I don’t know, but that’s the plan. However long he is out, I think probably everybody sees that it makes sense that he is doing the rehab with us or with our people. That’s the plan, but if that’s now written in stone already, I don’t know.