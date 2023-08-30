Liverpool will learn of their third round Carabao Cup opponents this evening.

Liverpool are set to discover their first Carabao Cup opponents following the conclusion of the second round clash between neighbours Everton and League Two side Doncaster Rovers tonight.

There’s been plenty of surprises already as Tottenham Hotspur were knocked out by Fulham on penalties. Leeds United also exited via a shootout after failing to beat Salford City.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will join the tournament ahead of the third round and will be entered into the live draw as ball number 13. Here’s everything you need to know about the Carabao Cup draw and how you can watch it.

When is the third round Carabao Cup draw?

The draw for the third round of Carabao Cup fixtures will take place this evening, Wednesday 30th August, after the last batch of second round games have been played at 7.45pm and 8pm BST respectively.

Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon, Sheffield United vs Lincoln City, Nottingham Forest vs Burnley and Doncaster vs Everton are all scheduled for the bill tonight, with the Toffees on last. If a result is decided within 90 minutes, the draw should take place between 10pm and 10.15pm. In the event of a tie, the match will skip extra time and go straight to penalties, so the third round draw can be expected to start between 10.15pm and 10.30pm.

Is the third round Carabao Cup draw on TV?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will be broadcasting the draw live after their coverage of Doncaster vs Everton. For those without Sky subscriptions, the official Liverpool Twitter account will post the results of the draw as soon as the Reds have discovered who their upcoming opponents will be.

Who is in the third round Carabao Cup draw?

Joining Liverpool in the third round draw will be another potential 17 Premier League sides, based on the results this evening. Here is the full list of clubs who will be pulled out of the hat this evening, along with their respective ball numbers.

Bournemouth Arsenal Aston Villa Bradford Brentford Brighton Cardiff Crystal Palace Exeter Fulham Ipswich Leicester Liverpool Luton Manchester City Manchester United Mansfield Middlesbrough Norwich Newcastle Peterborough Port Vale Salford Stoke Sutton West Ham Wolves Chelsea/Wimbledon Doncaster/Everton Harrogate/Blackburn Nottingham Forest/Burnley Sheffield United/Lincoln

When will the Carabao Cup third round fixtures take place?