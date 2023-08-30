Liverpool have just days left to bring in one more midfield signing.

Liverpool are not giving up on their midfield pursuit but time is no longer on their side. Jurgen Klopp and his team have until Friday night to finalise any late deals before the transfer window slams shut until January, and there are still some names linked with a Merseyside move before summer fizzles out.

Following the exodus which saw five midfielders leave the club, Liverpool have been scrambling to replace some key figures, including former captain Jordan Henderson. The Reds managed to sign Wataru Endo but they are still searching for at least one more new recruit before the end of the working week.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

One man on the radar is Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucouré and according to Sports Zone, Liverpool have ‘sent a contract offer’ to their Premier League rivals ‘in hopes of striking a deal’ before the window closes.

Following the departure of the integral Fabinho, Klopp and co are eager to bring in another No.6 option, and while there are yet to be reports over Liverpool submitting an official bid for Doucouré, some interesting information has been noticed.

Palace took on Plymouth Argyle in the Carabao Cup last night and only two of the players who started their previous Premier League clash against Brentford were absent from the match-day squad. One of them was Doucouré and this decision came just hours after the report that Liverpool had sent an offer over.

Of course, the 23-year-old may have just been given some time to rest, but players are often left out of teams when transfer talks are being held behind the scenes and are nearing completion. One similar example is Diogo Jota, who was not named as part of the Wolves side that faced Stoke City in the Carabao Cup back in 2020. Two days later, Liverpool unveiled him as their latest signing of the window.