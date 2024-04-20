Phil Foden has claimed that Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool in the summer is a great shame for English football.

Foden, 24, has been in brilliant form this season and is on track to be one of the contenders to win the PFA Player of the Year for his efforts. With a season best 22 goals and 10 assists so far, he’s been key in their title challenge and with Kevin De Bruyne’s absence in recent months, he has led the way and helped to deny Liverpool and Arsenal thus far.

Over the years, Foden has had his say on games involving the two sides, netting multiple goals at Anfield and at the Etihad on his way to winning five titles in six years. Klopp has watched him dazzle against his side and in the build-up to the 1-1 draw at Anfield in March, he called him the best English player right now - and Foden paid his respect to the German boss. Speaking exclusively to the Daily Mail, Foden expressed his respect for the Liverpool manager, claiming that it is a great shame that he’s departing English football. “It’s a shame that Jurgen Klopp is leaving,” Foden began. “He’s been brilliant. To face his team isn’t nice but I think he is good for the game. He has changed Liverpool and it will be sad to see him go. I always want to play against the best.”