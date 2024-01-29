The deadline facing Liverpool to conclude transfer business amid squad debates

Jarrell Quansah and Conor Bradley celebrating Gravenberch's goal

The January window is set to close this week and while it has been one of the least entertaining windows in recent memory, there's always that potential for some late deals.

Everything is ticking along just fine for Liverpool at the moment, minus the heart-breaking announcement from Jurgen Klopp of course, and they've had no need to enter into the mid-season window, despite having done so in previous years.

Sitting pretty in all four competitions, they sat in the same position two years ago. On that occasion they headed to Porto to acquire Luis Diaz, who nearly propelled them to a 'quadruple' success. However, this time around, there are no glaring holes that need to be filled in the squad which means we are unlikely to see any late drama.

Still, with just days to go, we've decided to cover all the details regarding the end of the January window and any late deals that could take place.

When did the January transfer window open?

The January transfer window opened on Monday, January 1. The EFL transfer window also opened at that time with Italian, German, Spanish and French clubs having also been able to buy players since that date.

When does the January transfer window close?

The January transfer window will close at 11pm on Thursday, February 1. Whilst the transfer windows in Italy, Germany, Spain and France will all open at the same time as the Premier League and EFL, each league has a different finishing time, although they will all end on the same day as English clubs.

What will Liverpool look to do before deadline day?

Liverpool are unlikely to sign any players as their squad is strong thanks to a decisive summer but some fans will point towards the fact that Joel Matip is out for the remainder of the season, and some believe another defensive midfielder is needed, despite Wataru Endo's good form before his exit for the Asian Cup.

The Reds don't make any deals off the cuff and carefully plan their targets and will only strike if the time is right. Such as last year when Cody Gakpo, a key target, was close to a move to Manchester United before Liverpool swooped in to get their man. But, as it stands, everything is quiet.

They have been hugely boosted by their strong crop of academy prospects, including Connor Bradley, Jarell Quansah and James McConnell who have all proven they can cut it in the first-team squad. Nevertheless, the only business that is likely to be done is any loan deals away for the likes of Nat Phillips. With Calvin Ramsay having completed a loan move to Bolton already. Rhys Williams and Fabio Carvalho have already had moves commissioned and, despite limited time remaining, they will be keen to get those two defenders out for some short-term loan action.