Liverpool earned a comeback win in their Europa League opener last night as a summer signing made his mark.

Liverpool’s opening Europa League group game saw a debut for summer signing Ryan Gravenberch which has certainly got fans talking.

Gravenberch, 21, signed in a £34m deal from Bayern Munich this summer after being under-utilised last season by the German club.

Prior to that, he was one of the outstanding young midfield talents in Europe at Ajax and Liverpool are hoping to unearth that vast potential across the next few years - and last night was certainly a strong start.

Starting in a midfield three with fellow summer arrival in Wataru Endo and youngster Harvey Elliott, he played 74 minutes before coming off with cramp in what was his first start since the end of May.

His most eye-catching moment was his assist on debut for Luis Diaz, as he broke through on the right wing to deliver an early curled low-cross for the Colombian to power home as he made an instant impact.

On top of that, he created the most chances overall (5) he was also the most fouled player (4) as well as making eight recoveries.

Whilst it wasn’t a perfect performance - he won 50% of his 10 duels and lost possession 17 times - it was a much-needed start after what has been an inactive spell.

He started just three league games last season which highlights the main reason why he came to Liverpool - he wants to play regular football.

Competition is strong in Jurgen Klopp’s engine room but with Europa League games, domestic cup competitions and the Premier League, he will certainly get his fair share of minutes.

Fans were overjoyed with his showing and many pointed towards how he could become a future star at the club, one fan said: ‘ If Liverpool can refine Ryan Gravenberch, we’ve got a star. Aesthetically so pleasing on the eye, physically so powerful.’

Whilst another said : ‘Funnily enough this is a rusty version of gravenberch he’ll look immense with more game time.’

It’s probably unlikely he will start against West Ham on Sunday after coming off with cramp, as Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szobozlai will return to the line-up, leaving only one spot open for Stefan Bajcetic, Endo, Curtis Jones and Elliott to fight over.