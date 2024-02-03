Ryan Gravenberch has revealed that he is loving life at Liverpool following his move from Bayern Munich.

The 21-year-old was one of four midfielders to arrive at the club in the summer window and he has been a key squad player this season. Playing 28 times, he's scored three times and provided two assists and he has already more than 400 minutes than he did in the entirety of his last year in Germany.

Granted, he has struggled to establish himself as a starter in the league but that has mainly been down to the brilliance of Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai rather than his poor form. However, it was clear he was unsettled at Bayern with only six starts all season.

Speaking in an honest interview, he revealed that Liverpool kept their promises of regular game time as opposed to his former club. “They [Liverpool] wanted to build me up slowly, but I would get my chances. That was the most important thing I wanted. I got the minutes I was expecting. Has Jürgen kept his promises? [Compared to Bayern] Actually, yes! [laughs]”

Most of his efforts have come in Liverpool's other competitions, such as the Carabao and FA Cup games so far. Given that Liverpool are likely to go far in all of their cup competitions, as it stands, he will surely get plenty of minutes to prove his worth to the Liverpool cause.

Despite struggling to get regular starts in the league, Klopp praised the youngster for his efforts so far and declared that it is natural to lack the consistency at his age. “Ryan is still the talent, 21, we forget that always and he didn’t play much last year,” the boss told TNT Sports after the game.

