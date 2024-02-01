Premier League deadline day transfer round-up as Everton and Liverpool complete deals

Mason Holgate. Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Transfer deadline day was always fated to be a quiet one given that the January window has been one of the least exciting windows we've seen in recent years.

That certainly goes for both Everton and Liverpool who, for vastly differing reasons, haven't been active in the window. The Toffees are struck with financial issues which have restricted their targets to loan moves but any move is proving hugely difficult - even Dyche was quoted as saying, 'I doubt it, I don’t even think it’s probable. It’s improbable that anyone comes in today.'

For Liverpool, it is a holy different situation, given the strength of their squad and youth academy and no deals are needed. As we near the end of the window, we can round up all the deals taken place today, including Liverpool and Everton's minor business.

Everton

For Everton, Mason Holgate's loan move to Sheffield United has been main topic of interest today. Sheffield United have targeted him for a couple of weeks and has completed a loan move until the end of the season, in a deal that Dyche called a 'favourable deal'. He will gain valuable minutes which is what he wasn't getting on his loan at Southampton, which has been cut short due to the fact he's only played 469 minutes so far.

One other outgoing is Everton Under-21s midfielder Sean McAllister who has signed for Inverness Caledonian Thistle on loan for the remainder of the 2023/24 season. He will head to the Scottish Championship to play under Everton legend Duncan Ferguson.

Furthermore, Everton reportedly had a loan bid rejected by Brighton for Jakub Moder; the Polish international has only just recovered from a 19-month spell out and only returned to action recently. Everton wanted to take the versatile midfielder on loan for the rest of the season, but the player rejected any move away from the AMEX stadium.

Liverpool

In terms of Liverpool, due to their business being conducted strongly in the summer, and the fact that Nat Phillips' move was finalised yesterday as Cardiff City became his new home for the rest of the season after returning from Celtic after a disappointing spell in Celtic. Another player who had his loan cut short was Rhys Williams.

The centre-back was on loan at Aberdeen but after only making just the one appearance due to injuries, he returned to the club. He did agree a move to Port Vale on January 16, but he has since returned to Liverpool after an underlying issue has reoccurred.

Premier League transfers round-up

Looking around the country, there have been moves made but nothing quite like what the footballing world has become accustomed to in recent years. One side who have been particularly busy is Nottingham Forest. They've signed Portugal U20 star Rodrigo Ribeiro who has signed from Sporting today. In addition, they've also completed another loan in Giovanni Reyna, who has arrived from Borussia Dortmund and they are close to finalising a deal for Strasbourg goalkeeper Matz Sels after agreeing a £5m fee.

One eye-catching deal that has taken place is Aston Villa's £15m deal for Morgan Rogers, who has signed from Middlesbrough. Rogers, 21, has scored seven times and provided nine assists and netted a fine solo goal against Chelsea in their recent EFL Cup semi-final loss.

AFC Bournemouth have also entered the market, bringing in talented forward Enes Unal from Getafe in a loan deal in which they have an obligation-to-buy at the end of the season. A £14m package will be the deal for the forward that has scored 36 goals and provided 10 assists in 109 games for the Spanish club.