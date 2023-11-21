The one Liverpool player whose form has impressed Lionel Messi

The Inter Miami forward spoke out on the threat that the Liverpool star possesses after his recent form.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It takes a lot to impress the greatest footballer of all time, but Liverpool's Darwin Nunez has done just that.

Nunez carried on his brilliant form for his country across this international break as he helped Uruguay to defeat Argentina by two goals to nil in their World Cup qualifier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old netted the second goal of the evening, in what was a composed finish after breaking through one-on-one in a devastating counter-attack, and it handed the reigning World Cup champions their first defeat since triumphing in Qatar in 2022.

Speaking after the final whistle, the Inter Miami forward said: "Uruguay are good at rebounding and playing in space on counter attack. They have excellent players for that like Darwin [Nunez]."

Bielsa's side have one more game to play, as they welcome Bolivia who sit ninth out of the 10 teams in the qualifying group. A win for Uruguay could see them go top of the table, depending on the outcome of the mouth-watering clash between Brazil and Argentina - with Messi's side currently sat two points ahead.

That result sees Uruguay sit 2nd in the COMNEBOL table, two points behind Argentina, albeit with 13 qualifiers remaining but South America have six spots for the next World Cup and Uruguay will hope to prove that they can be considered alongside the likes of Brazil and Argentina.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After all, they've triumphed over both of them in recent months, with Nunez also playing an instrumental role in the 2-0 victory over Brazil during the last international break.

What was most impressive is how Marcelo Bielsa has helped to elevate Nunez's game further, giving a confidence to lead the line for his country - and he's brought that form back to Liverpool.

Nunez already has seven goals and six assists to his name at club level with six goal contributions (three goals and three assists) coming for the national team since the beginning of this season.