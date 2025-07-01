Liverpool are the current Premier League champions as they moved level with Man United on 20 English championships.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) chairman Tom Werner has called Liverpool’s reach around the world ‘the strongest in the Premier League.

In addition, the Reds reached just short of 1.7 billion engagements across all platforms of social media throughout the campaign, which was more than their 19 top-flight rivals. A reason is the growing popularity of the Premier League and football in the USA. The nation is currently hosting the Club World Cup prior to the 2026 World Cup being held in America, Canada and Mexico.

What’s been said

And Werner, speaking to The Times, reckons that Liverpool could have as many as one billion followers across the globe. Werner, who is also the chairman of the Reds, said: “The passion fans have towards soccer in the United States is really hard to articulate. But it’s quite powerful and it’s now on this trajectory that is only positive, especially with the World Cup coming in 2026. And what’s happening this summer with the Club World Cup — maybe not everyone is watching at the moment, but it’s still seeding interest.

“That said, I think that the Premier League is far and away the most compelling product in football. And Comcast [owners of NBC] says their interest is the Premier League, rather than the sport more broadly.

“Everybody comes to them and says, ‘Hey, listen, are you interested in televising the Club World Cup, or the World Cup?’ And they say, ‘No, we’re interested in the Premier League.’ Having Premier League games on US television on Saturday and Sunday mornings is wonderful. It’s a bit like breakfast at Wimbledon. And the 4.30 game on a Sunday is especially attractive. It’s 11.30 here on the East Coast and people head to bars and make a day of it.

“Over the next 10 years, I think the Premier League is going to be huge in the US. The sport is so good that people will continue to gravitate towards it. It helps that more and more kids are playing soccer. It helps that so many girls are playing.

‘The global power of Liverpool’

“We are very aware of the global power of Liverpool. The club’s reach around the world is by far the strongest in the Premier League. We’re the only Premier League club to surpass 500 million views on television [by March 2025 from August last season]. Last season on social media we generated 1.7 billion engagements. That’s not unique engagements, but it’s still a huge number.

“Many Americans still don’t appreciate the global power of football. But we think there could now be as many as a billion people around the world who follow Liverpool. There is a special connection with the fans. You feel it at the games at Anfield, when they start to sing You’ll Never Walk Alone. It’s deep and emotional.”