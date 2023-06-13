Liverpool have once again found themselves mentioned in the discussions over the future of global superstar Kylian Mbappé.

The Reds were once heavily linked to be in the running for the Frenchman’s signature but talks naturally dissolved as he stayed committed to Paris Saint-Germain. However, the latest update regarding his future has revealed that Mbappé does not plan on triggering the option to extend his current contract until 2025.

Kylian Mbappe is currently the leading goalscorer at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Real Madrid are very keen on signing the 24-year-old and have previously made a bid in excess of £137 million for him. Los Blancos also remain the first name listed as a potential new destination for him but now Liverpool have also been thrown into the mix. Marca have named the Merseyside outfit as ‘the other great candidate’ to sign Mbappé ‘if he puts himself on the market.’

The France international, who scored an astonishing 41 goals in 43 appearances for PSG during the 2022/23 season, will be out of contract next summer if he does not move clubs before then. The Parisiens will absolutely not want to lose their star goalscorer for free in 2024, so they may be forced to sell up while they can.

Liverpool have been interested in Mbappé in the past but it’s unlikely they will sanction a move for him, given they pulled out of talks with Jude Bellingham over his hefty price tag. Mbappé is currently valued at €180 million (£154m) by Transfermarkt, making him the most valuable player in the world right now, ahead of Erling Haaland, Vinicius Junior, and Bellingham.