It could be a busy summer for Liverpool and they could conduct two deals with a Premier League rivals that would suit both parties.

Arne Slot insisted that he was happy with the Liverpool squad he inherited last summer. Given the head coach is on the cusp of winning the Premier League title in his maiden campaign, his stance can be vindicated.

Slot was more than pleased with the players that Jurgen Klopp left behind. The Dutchman felt there were the tools to ensure Liverpool would continue to compete in the upper echelons and that has more than proven the case. Anyone who predicted the Reds would be in such a commanding position by March's international break is among the minority. A top-four finish and a domestic trophy was the realistic aspiration.

Granted, Slot did want one player last summer in Martin Zubimendi but Liverpool could not persuade the midfielder to leave Real Sociedad. Yet rather than turning their attention elsewhere, they virtually decided to settle with what they had. Federico Chiesa was Slot's only addition from Juventus but that was to add squad depth rather than be an out-and-out starter.

Potential busy summer

However, bringing in recruits who can make a difference to Liverpool's line-up in the next window is imperative. It was already felt additions were going to be needed but a week of exiting the Champions League and losing the Carabao Cup has exasperated that viewpoint. A lot of focus since the Wembley defeat by Newcastle United has been on the dearth of goals coming from the current forwards. Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota have now come under the microscope while it's never gone off Darwin Nunez.

But when the Reds were running amok in the final third before the turn of the year, there was still a firm belief that left-back needed to be strengthened. That remains the sentiment. Andy Robertson has been a tremendous servant since his £8 million arrival from Hull City in 2017. He has proven outstanding value for money having won seven major trophies and, at his best, was among the world's elite in his position. Yet a long-term successor is required. Robertson is now aged 31 and performances have not been as high-octane as in previous campaigns. Despite sitting second on the list of full-backs with the most Premier League assists in history (59) the Scotland international has not created one in the top flight this term - and a solitary number in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Kostas Tsimikas is not the answer to be first choice. He has been an able deputy since joining five years ago yet has never threatened to usurp Robertson.

Given that Liverpool have two players in the position already under contract, it might not be an absolute priority for Slot in terms of where he spends. There will be funds available given just a £10 million outlay in the past three windows. But a new striker is required for starters and perhaps a fresh winger. Liverpool may also have to shell out to replace Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold should they not sign new contracts. In truth, it would be a surprise if they all three leave but that is what will happen as things stand. Certainly, there is a feeling that Alexander-Arnold is Real Madrid-bound so money will be needed to bolster the right-back position.

Perfect swap deal

Given there may be somewhat of an overhaul, Slot and Richard Hughes may have to be savvy in the deals they conduct. But one could have just presented itself on a plate for Liverpool.

If they had their choice of left-backs, Kopites aplenty would pick Milos Kerkez. The Hungary international has been magnificent in AFC Bournemouth's push for European football this season. Kerkez's buccaneering performances have yielded two goals and five assists. He is still only aged 21 and is well short of hitting his peak.

Liverpool have shown interest but Kerkez will understandably not come cheap. Bournemouth are said to be holding out for at least £40 million. That would make him the fifth-most expensive left-back in history. The Reds will undoubtedly want to reduce the cost and they may have the perfect solution. According to reports, Bournemouth are admirers of Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher. It is highly likely that the Reds' No.2 will be leaving at the end of the season. Kelleher has never been afraid to admit he covets regular football as he's behind Alisson Becker in the Anfield pecking order. What's more, Liverpool are signing Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia on 1 July for a fee that could reach £29 million to add to their ranks. And with Kelleher's deal expiring in 2026, the Anfield hierarchy won't want to lose such an asset for free in little more than 12 months' time.

Per Transfermrkt, Kelleher is valued at £20 million. That figure seems fair given the time left on his contract. Bournemouth are in need of a goalkeeper in the summer as they currently have Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea, although there is no obligation to make his move permanent. What the Cherries could offer Kelleher is playing week in, week out in a Premier League team that has ambitions and has a highly-regarded head coach that is Andoni Iraola.

Bournemouth have already perhaps been preparing for Kerkez's departure as they signed Julio Soler from Argentine club Lanus during the January transfer window. Should Kelleher be used as a makeweight then Liverpool may only have to spend £20 million to buy Kerkez. It could well suit both parties.