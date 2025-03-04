Liverpool transfer news as Milos Kerkez continues to be linked with a switch to the Reds.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milos Kerkez is ‘expected’ to leave AFC Bournemouth in the summer transfer window as Liverpool continue to monitor the situation, reports suggest.

The left-back has been highly impressive as the Cherries push for Champions League qualification this season - while they have made it into the FA Cup quarter-finals. Kerkez has been a regular starter, making 30 appearances and registering two goals and four assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given his eye-catching progress, a departure from the Vitality Stadium to an outfit higher in the echelons could be in the offing. Liverpool have strongly been linked with Kerkez, who is still only aged 21.

Reds sporting director Richard Hughes signed the Hungary international while he was technical director of Bournemouth. The left-hand side of defence is an area that Liverpool are expected to bolster in the summer transfer market despite being 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table. Andy Robertson soon turns 31 and is out of contract in 2026 so a successor is needed, while Kostas Tsimikas has never really threatened to become first choice during his time at Anfield.

What’s been said

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano suggested that the fact Kerkez moved agents earlier this year underlines he wants to join a ‘top club’. And Liverpool are said to be very much tracking the former AC Milan and AZ Alkmaar defender. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “After Milos Kerkez changed agency in January, going with Fali Ramadani, with LIAN Spots - a very important agency - the situation is very clear: he’s looking for a top club for the summer transfer window. In the summer he’s expected to be one of the players on the way out. There are many clubs interested in Milos Kerkez.

“Man United signed Patrick Dorgu, so that position is not expected to be covered again. Liverpool are tracking the player and have been monitoring him. For sure he will be one to watch in the transfer window. Fali Ramadani is a very connected agent, he was the agent who brought Federico Chiesa to Liverpool. So, we have to see the connections and see what’s going to happen. But Kerkez will certainly be one to watch in the summer transfer window.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slot’s plans

Despite Slot on track to winning the Premier League title in his maiden campaign as head coach, he will be wary that Liverpool cannot stay still. The Reds only signed Federico Chiesa from Juventus last summer to add attacking depth so additions at the end of the season are expected.

He said: “We are looking at every single position and we are looking at the team, and I think we’ve said this many times, last summer, we didn’t do a lot because we, Richard, me and all the other people involved, just wanted to know how these players were working with me,” Slot said.

“Now we have a very good idea about that. I’m not going to tell you which positions we prefer, but it is clear that we’ve assessed the squad, we’ve assessed what we think where we can improve, and that’s where we try to go for in the summer.”