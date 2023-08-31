Will there be any more business for Liverpool before Friday’s transfer deadline?

Liverpool are running out of time to bring in a new midfielder before the transfer window closes, but the bigger worry on the table is whether they will be seeing out the next few months without a replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Since Saudi Arabia have come knocking for the Egyptian, the rumour mill has been churning out almost constant new updates. Al-Ittihad, the same club that signed Fabinho last month, are determined to land a deal for Liverpool’s legendary winger.

Journalist Rudy Galetti reported this week that the Pro League outfit have sent a delegation to Merseyside to attempt to convince Jurgen Klopp to sign off on a deal for Salah. Al-Ittihad have offered mega money to make the deal happen, and should the 31-year-old accept, he would become the highest paid footballer on the planet based on the wages the club have put on the table.

Of course, Klopp and Liverpool are digging in their heels and have made it clear that Salah is absolutely not for sale. But the final hours of the transfer window are known for late twists and turns, and one of the latest insights suggests a deal could actually be on the horizon.

Football transfer reporter Dean Jones appeared on a live stream of The Football Terrace today and dropped an update on the Salah situation.

He said: “The player’s tempted, the player’s more than tempted. The player is quite keen from what I’m told. I spoke to a contact today who I know has spoken to someone who is very close to Mo Salah, and he was like, ‘I’m almost expecting this to happen, not wondering, I’m almost expecting it to happen.’

