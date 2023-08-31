With less than 48 hours until the summer transfer window slams shut, it’s every Premier League club for themselves, and that is definitely the case for Liverpool. The Reds are still scouring the market for one last signing as they push to plug the gaps left by their hefty midfield exodus.

Naturally, these final hours are going to be nail-biting as the kitchen sink is thrown at any last-minute deals. It’s usually during this time that the real chaos starts as well and no surprises can be ruled off the table until the clock strikes.

So let’s take a look at what to expect leading up to Deadline Day, including when the window closes and whether Liverpool can realistically bring in any more new recruits on time.

When does the summer transfer window shut?

Just like every summer, in the blink of an eye the countdown to Deadline Day is on. The window opened on June 14th and since then, hundreds of millions have been splashed on blockbuster signings around the world.

Clubs have until 11pm on Friday, September 1st to get any late deals over the line. This timeline is in place for all of Europe’s top football leagues.

Who have Liverpool signed this summer?

Liverpool got their summer window off to an excellent start after Jurgen Klopp made his engine room the priority and brought in two midfielders in relatively quick succession.

The first was Alexis Mac Allister after ongoing talks with Brighton, followed by the sharp signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig. However, after the two new additions, Liverpool were dealt a double blow as both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho left the club on moves to Saudi Arabia.

This left Klopp with just one natural No.6 in his ranks and totalled his midfield exodus to five senior names out the door. Liverpool had previously released four senior players, including vice-captain James Milner and club hero Roberto Firmino.

Fortunately, the Reds landed a deal for Wataru Endō to ease the pressure on their struggling midfield, but they are still hoping to bring in at least one more new signing before the deadline on Friday.

Liverpool signing Former club Transfer fee Alexis Mac Allister Brighton and Hove Albion £35 million Dominik Szoboszlai RB Leipzig £60 million Wataru Endō VfB Stuttgart £16.2 million

Will Liverpool sign more players on Deadline Day?

Liverpool will likely feel they’ve done all they can do if they’re able to bring in one more midfielder this window. As it stands, Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich is their best and the most likely to join before the deadline.

