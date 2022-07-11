Liverpool player Manchester United and Crystal Palace in Asia.

Liverpool have omitted six players from their pre-season tour squad - with two expected to complete imminent departures.

Calvin Ramsay, Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Ben Davies, Kaide Gordon and Owen Beck are not part of the 37-man group who have jetted off to the Far East.

The Reds play Manchester United in Bangkok on Tuesday (14.00) before facing Crystal Palace at Singapore’s national stadium on Friday (13.35).

Jurgen Klopp has already confirmed that Calvin Ramsay has suffered an injury in training. The right-back was purchased for £6.5 million from Aberdeen this summer.

Calvin Ramsay has been pulled out of Liverpool pre-season training after club medics discovered an undiagnosed injury. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Williams is expected to complete a £17 million move to Nottingham Forest.

The right-back spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham, helping them win the Championship title.

Williams is behind Trent Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order at Anfield.

The Wales international has made 33 appearances in total for Liverpool.

Beck is set for his first taste of senior football on loan. The left-back, who made two Carabao Cup outings last season, is closing in on a temporary switch to Portuguese side Famalicao, per The Athletic.

Kelleher and Gordon’s absences are both unexplained so far.

The pair are highly rated by Klopp, with Kelleher proving the hero in goal as Liverpool claimed the Carabao Cup last season.

Caoimhin Kelleher lifts the Carabao Cup. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Davies seemingly is surplus to requirements on Merseyside. He was signed in January 2020 amid a defensive crisis but has never played for the Reds.

The centre-back spent last season on loan at Sheffield United and recently been linked with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City.

Summer signings Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho have all made the trip to Asia alongside the likes of Mo Salah, Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk.

Full Liverpool travelling squad

Goalkeepers

Adrian, Alisson Becker, Harvey Davies, Fabian Mrozek.

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Sepp Van den Berg, Virgil van Dijk, Rhys Williams, Stefan Bajcetic, Luke Chambers, James Norris.

Midfielders

Fabio Carvalho, Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, James Milner, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara, Leighton Clarkson, Melkamu Frauendorf, Thomas Hill, Isaac Mabaya.

Forwards