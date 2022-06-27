All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp looks to round off his squad ahead of the new season.

Liverpool will soon be returning to pre-season training, and with a number of fresh faces.

The Reds have had a busy start to the summer window, snapping up Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay.

Meanwhile, Sadio Mane has left for Bayern Munich, and the summer transfer window is far from over.

We are unlikely to see too many incomings at Anfield between now and the end of the window, but the window often brings surprises.

And as Jurgen Klopp looks to round off his squad ready for the new season, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Anfield.

Asensio links

Liverpool are said to be ready to offer Real Madrid star Marco Asensio a £100,000-per-week deal.

The Spaniard could leave Real Madrid this summer, a year before his contract expires, still yet to receive a new contract offer.

According to Diario AS, Liverpool are ready to make their move for Asensio, but AC Milan are also chasing a deal.

Bellingham boost

Liverpool are said to have the edge in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

The midfielder has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs, being tipped to leave the Bundesliga next summer.

According to The Sun, Liverpool are ‘growing increasingly confident’ of winning the race to snap up the England star come this time next year.

Woodburn trial

Soon-to-be former Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn could be on his way to finding a new club.

The Welshman will be released by the Reds when his contract ends at the of this month, and he is now searching for a new employer.

Liverpool’s youngest ever scorer is on trial with Championship side Preston, looking to impress over the course of pre-season.