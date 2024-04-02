General view inside Anfield, including Liverpool flags

Liverpool have a lot to consider when this nail-biting 2023/24 season comes to a close. While the focus right now is on whether the Reds can win another Premier League title under Jurgen Klopp, the bigger picture lies in the summer. The club will need to not only replace their iconic manager but address their player situation as well.

Naturally, Liverpool look set for a busy transfer window as they line up eye-popping targets in order to bolster their ranks. However, perhaps more importantly, the club also need to address their current players who are approaching the final year of their contracts.

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all out of contract next summer and the Reds will soon be faced with a major crossroads when it comes to their futures. Klopp's pending departure has raised some concerns over whether crucial players like the trio in question will see this as their sign to take on a new chapter elsewhere.

At this moment in time, it is unclear who will come in to replace the German but the returning Michael Edwards and his new sporting director Richard Hughes have a big tasks ahead of them as they look to tie down three of Liverpool's most influential players.

The good news for fans is that the club are reportedly looking to prioritise new deals for Salah, van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has claimed that the Reds will be eager to start new deal negotiations, or else seriously consider cashing in this summer if agreements cannot be made.

"New contract talks will 100 percent be among Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes' major priorities over the next few months," Sheth told GiveMeSport. "They are three huge names who have been completely vital to the success that Jurgen Klopp has had at Liverpool, but they are going to be out of contract within a year.

"When a player reaches the point of having 12 months left on his contract, it's a case of Liverpool having to sell or renew. But that is all going to depend on the hierarchy at Liverpool and, of course, the new manager. Everyone is going to have to work together to find out which is the best way forward."