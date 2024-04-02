Liverpool's search for the ideal candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp recently took a dramatic turn as top target Xabi Alonso confirmed he will be staying at Bayer Leverkusen.

The former Reds midfielder had been tipped as the favourite to become the new Liverpool manager at the end of the season, but he believes he is currently in the 'right place'.

Bayer Leverkusen currently hold a huge 13-point lead over Bayern Munich and have one hand on their first ever Bundesliga trophy. Alonso's run with the Black and Reds has turned a lot of heads, and even the struggling Bavarians had shortlisted him as a potential successor for Thomas Tuchel, who will leave the club once the season concludes.

But for next season at least, Alonso is off the table to both of his former clubs and Liverpool will need to consider their other options. Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi and Rúben Amorim of Sporting CP have both been heavily mentioned in recent weeks, and the latter now reportedly knows that Liverpool's interest in him is growing.

That's according to Correio da Manhã (relayed via Sport Witness), who have reported that Amorim is 'aware of the fact that he is increasingly the main candidate' to replace Klopp when he bids farewell to Anfield this year.

Despite the former Portugal international acknowledging he is on the radar of the Reds, Amorim is reportedly not in a rush to make any immediate decisions. Being 39 years of age, he feels he has 'plenty of time' to make a big European move. However, the report claims that those close to Amorim believe he is 'unlikely to resist' an offer from Liverpool, if they were to come knocking at his door.