Liverpool head into the final day of the Premier League campaign against Wolves on Sunday still with a glimmer of hope they can win the title.

The 2021-22 campaign has been an unforgettable one for Kopites and it'll long live in the memory.

Not many could have predicted the Reds would be challenging for the quadruple last August.

But with the FA Cup and Carabao Cup already gleaned, Jurgen Klopp's side are still within a shout of claiming the two trophies most coveted.

Liverpool face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday 28 May in Paris.

But they're still determined to claim the Premier League and must be ready to pounce if Manchester City stumble.

City are in the driving seat and sit one point ahead of the Reds ahead of their game against Aston Villa.

Liverpool will need all the help they can against Wolves - especially if Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho are unable to return from injury.

Mo Salah goes off injured during Liverpool’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Wolves team news

However, Bruno Lage's side will be without three key players on Merseyside.

The visitors will have two of their regular centre-backs absent.

Max Kilman (foot) and Nelson Semedo (thigh) are a significant reason why Wolves have the joint-best defensive record outside the top three, conceding 40 goals.

However, both have been ruled out.

Meanwhile, Romain Saiss has made 31 appearances for Wolves in the top flight this season. That tally would have been more had he not represented Morocco at AFCON.

But the midfielder is sidelined with a knee issue.