Liverpool’s activity on the transfer market is looking very promising as they continue to be heavily linked with numerous new players. After the signing of Alexis Mac Allister, Jurgen Klopp and co have shown no signs of taking their foot off the gas as they prepare for a strong 2023/24 season.

The midfield remains the manager’s focal point but the Reds are also on the market for a new centre-back option and a forward has caught Klopp’s eye as well. Federico Chiesa is firmly on the radar and the club is reportedly preparing to table a bid to sign him from Juventus.

That’s according to Gazzetta dello Sport, who claim that it is ‘no secret’ that Klopp ‘really likes’ Chiesa as a player, and while they are yet to make an official move for the winger, ‘they could do it soon.’ Juve are said to value the Italian international at €60 million (£51m) and the report suggests an initial offer from Liverpool could be in the area of €40 million (£34m).

Chiesa is also being monitored by Chelsea and Bayern Munich, while Paris Saint-Germain have also appeared as a potential suitor for the 25-year-old. Juventus are open to cashing in on the forward, despite him only signing for the club last summer from Fiorentina.

Despite being a winger by trade, Chiesa can play in every position across the front three, as well as in midfield, and is comfortable on both the left and right-hand side. However, the Italian did not feature for a chunk of the 2022/23 season, as he had been recovering from an ACL injury sustained back in January 2022.