Liverpool could be ready to cross one of their midfield targets off the list this summer for one particular reason, according to the latest reports.

The Reds have already secured the signing of Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister this summer and the club are expected to draft in at least one more central midfielder. Currently, their midfield consists of a blend of experience and youth, with the likes of Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot and Stefan Bajcetic all showing great promise for the present and future, whilst the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho are all seasoned figures in the squad.

From their current list of targets, we can see a certain pattern emerging - Khephren Thuram (Nice) Manu Kone (Borussia Monchengladbach) and Gabri Veiga (Celta Vigo) are all U23 and whilst fans may implore the club to sign more established names, this transfer approach is reminiscent of previous window successes. Jurgen Klopp has clearly identified players for the present and the future with Thiago is likely to leave at the end of his current deal next season, whilst Henderson’s long-term future hasn’t yet been commented on as of yet.

Then there’s Southampton’s Romeo Lavia; the 19-year-old is the youngest of their midfield targets and the latest reports have told us that the club are ready to end their interest in the player for one specific reason - experience, or lack thereof. Writing on Fabrizio Romano’s CaughtOffside blog, the GOAL journalist wrote: “While it is more likely Romeo Lavia would have been signed by Liverpool had things gone more to plan over the past 12 months, they now feel he’d present too much of a gamble and require someone with a proven record at the top level.”

Lavia, despite being a brilliant talent that is currently being courted by several top Premier League sides, has played just 29 games total in the Premier League. That doesn’t constitute enough experience for the club and, as a result, other targets are being pursued. It makes sense, given that Thuram and Kone both have had at least two full seasons of experience and with Thuram already capped by France at senior level, with Kone sure to follow in his footsteps in the future.