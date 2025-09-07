Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo has opened up on being pursued by Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

The Liverpool forward put pen to paper on a new contract last month. Gakpo joined the Reds from PSV Eindhoven for up to £44 million in January 2023. In total, he has recorded 42 goals and 19 assists in 132 appearances during his time at Anfield, helping Arne Slot’s side win the Premier League in the head coach’s maiden season.

He was a key player en route to the title being claimed and was rotated with Luis Diaz on the left wing. Diaz opted to leave Merseyside in the summer window as he was sold to Bayern for £65 million.

What’s been said

Yet it could have been Gakpo who made the switch to the European giants as they made an approach for him before swooping for Diaz. Speaking to ESPN during international duty, he said: “From what I understand, they did come, but they ended up buying Luis Díaz.

"It's nice. I've experienced things differently myself, of course. A transfer window like this can be hectic and stressful for a player and everyone around them. I don't have that problem anymore.

“It's difficult, because so much is happening. Other clubs are coming at you, but you might want to stay with your own club. Everyone deals with that in their own way, but it's definitely difficult. If the future is uncertain, it just becomes a very difficult story.”

Gakpo happy at Liverpool

Rather than leave Liverpool, Gakpo instead committed his future until 2028. Under Slot, he has been deployed in his favoured role on the flank, having been regarded as a striker by former manager Jurgen Klopp, as well as operating in midfield at times.

Gakpo admitted that he was in talks over extending his Reds contract for a year but was glad to have finally got the deal done. He added: "If the future is uncertain, then it just becomes a very difficult story. I think it took us a year. Maybe a little longer or shorter, but it's just a long process. I already told the club that I'm happy and that my family is happy in England. We feel at home, and I think that's very important, besides the football itself, of course."

As well as the Premier League, Gakpo has won the Carabao Cup during his time at Liverpool. He has now set himself on claiming more silverware, including the Champions League. Speaking to the club’s website, he said: “Obviously trying to win more things with the club [is my aim], with the team.

“I think we have a very good squad at the moment and we’re trying to build on something special again. Obviously, last season we won the league, so we have to defend it with the best of our capabilities. We want to also win the Champions League and the other cups, so that’s what we are going for. For me personally, I think I’d like to keep on developing, so every year has to be a better year than the year before. That’s what we’re aiming for.”