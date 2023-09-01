This transfer window has been quite the ride for Liverpool and the drama isn’t over just yet. With just hours left until today’s deadline, the Reds have already rejected a mammoth £150 million bid for Mohamed Salah.

Al-Ittihad are fighting tooth and nail to bring the Egytpian winger to Saudi Arabia and have already offered the player an eye-watering wage packet that would make him the highest paid player on the planet. The Pro League outfit are willing to bring Salah in on a gargantuan £1.5 million per week deal, which would surpass Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract at Al-Nassr.

Liverpool have made it clear that their star winger is not for sale, at least not during this window anyway, but a recent update has suggested Jurgen Klopp and his team are already considering potential replacements.

According to the Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel, the Reds are potentially looking at putting some plans in place for if they do part ways with Salah.

Speaking on The Mail’s Transfer Deadline livestream, Mokbel said: “They have started as I mentioned earlier just to check the conditions of certain players. I know of one and I am sworn to secrecy and I will stick by that pact I made with a contact last night, but they have started the process of seeing the conditions of certain forwards on the market,” (via The Boot Room).

While the transfer window will close tonight for Liverpool and many others, the Saudi Pro League clubs have until next Thursday to complete their desired signings. Their window remains open until September 7th, which means the anxiety Reds fans are feeling over potentially losing Salah will not cease at 11pm.

