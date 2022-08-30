Thiago, Elliott, Jota, Keita: Liverpool 10-man injury list and potential return dates

Liverpool face Newcastle United at Anfield and here’s the latest injury news ahead of the game.

Liverpool finally got off the mark in the new Premier League season by routing Bournemouth last weekend.

The Reds romped to 9-0 win over the Cherries at Anfield - equalling the Premier League record for the biggest win in history.

Certainly, Jurgen Klopp would have taken a scrappy victory if it meant three points. Liverpool have been well under par in their opening three games as they drew against Fulham and Crystal Palace before losing to bitter rivals Manchester United.

But confidence will have been restored in the Anfield camp as they prepare to host Newcastle United tomorrow.

Not only that but the injury situation on Merseyside is starting to look healthier.

Ahead of the Magpies clash, here’s the latest Liverpool injury news and when each player currently sidelined could return to action.

Harvey Elliott

What happened

The exciting midfielder came off at half-time in the Bournemouth triumph.

Elliott was excellent throughout and notched a sublime maiden Premier League goal when putting Liverpool 2-0 ahead.

However, Elliott yesterday appeared to be training on his own.

What's been said

Speaking after the game, Klopp said: “Harvey felt just a little bit in another game.

“We wouldn’t have taken him off, but being 5-0 up we thought if that’s not the moment then the moment will never come again.

“Nothing after the game, assessment now, spoke now only recently with the physio. [He] should be completely fine.”

Potential return game: Newcastle (H), Wednesday 31 August.

Curtis Jones

What happened

The homegrown midfielder suffered a calf injury in the build-up to the curtain-raiser against Fulham at the start of the month.

What's been said

Jones was again absent for the Bournemouth win but Klopp revealed he is getting closer.

The Liverpool boss said: “This weekend probably not, but after that Joel, Curtis [likely to be back].

Since then, Jones has been snapped joining in with full training.

Potential return game: Newcastle (H), Wednesday 31 August.

Joel Matip

What happened

The popular centre-back picked up a groin setback in training before the Reds' 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace earlier this month.

Matip has missed the previous three games.

What's been said

Klopp is optimistic that the defender is close to returning to action.

Speaking before the Bournemouth win, he said: “This weekend probably not, but after that Joel, Curtis [likely to be back].”

Indeed, Matip was spotted in full training on Monday.

Potential return game: Newcastle (H), Wednesday 31 August.

Caoimhin Kelleher

Caoimhin Kellher in Liverpool training. Picture: y Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The goalkeeper sustained an issue early on in pre-season. It meant Kelleher did not partake in pre-season camps in Asia or Austria.

What's been said

Speaking ahead of Bournemouth, Klopp is hopeful his No.2 stopper will be back in training this week.

The German said: "Caoimh will be in training next week."

Potential return game: Napoli (A), Wednesday 7 September or Wolves, Saturday 10 September.

Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara limped off against Fulham. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

What happened

The Spain international has been sidelined since limping off with a hamstring injury in the 2-2 opening-day draw at Fulham.

However, Thiago's recovery is going well so far.

What's been said

Speaking ahead of the Bournemouth win, Klopp said: "Thiago [is] not too far away."

Potential return game: N/A

Naby Keita

Jurgen Klopp talks with Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita. Image: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Whah happened

The midfielder is yet again on the sidelines, having been ravaged by injuries during his Anfield career.

Having missed the first two games of the season because of illness, Keita is now unavailable with a muscle issue.

What's been said

Klopp admitted before Bournemouth that Keita would be on the treatment table for the next week.

He said: “Naby will not be ready for the weekend, of course not.

“We still need to look exactly how long it will take. It’s a muscle [injury]. Still not 100% clear but he will not be in for the next week.”

Potential return game: N/A

Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota speaks with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The striker has not played for Liverpool this season, having sustained a hamstring problem during the pre-season tour of the Far East.

What's been said

Jota is closing in on a return to injury but nothing has been set in stone when he will be back.

Klopp said before Bournemouth: “Diogo is getting closer."

Potential return game: N/A

Ibou Konate

Ibou Konate. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The Frenchman suffered a knee injury in Liverpool's final friendly of the summer against Strasbourg.

He's been on the treatment table since.

What's been said

Posting on social media, Konate said: “Unfortunately, I have to spend some time off the pitch but it won’t be too long.

“In the meantime, I will be doing my best to come back even stronger and supporting the boys."

Potential return game: N/A

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain down injured. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The midfielder pulled his hamstring in Liverpool’s pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace in July.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has suffered a raft of issues since joining from Arsenal in 2017.

What’s been said

Speaking befoe the Community Shield win over Manchester City at the end of last month, Klopp said: “It’s a serious hamstring injury and it will take longer.

“But it’s a hamstring, and we all hate this word, we hate the injury but anyway it happens from time to time and now Ox was the one.”

Potential return game: N/A

Calvin Ramsay

Calvin Ramsay during Liverpool training. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The summer signing from Aberdeen is still to make an appearance for Liverpool.

The Reds found an issue with Ramsay not long after his arrival and have been cautious since.

What's been said

Speaking in July, Klopp said: “We found a little injury which kids – which he is still – have when they grow.”

Ramsay has now returned to training, however, although it’s likely Liverpool will continue to progress him slowly.