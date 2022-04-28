The Reds won their first-leg at Anfield 2-0 with an own-goal and a Sadio Mane strike sealing an important advantage.

Thierry Henry has claimed that Liverpool were ‘lucky’ to break the deadlock in Wednesday evening’s 2-0 Champions League semi-final first-leg victory over Villarreal.

The Reds put in a dominant performance against a resolute opponent, scoring twice in two minutes shortly after half-time to take a healthy lead to Spain next week.

Sadio Mane sealed victory with a sharp finish on 55 minutes, stretching a leg out to poke home Mohamed Salah’s perfectly-timed through ball.

But it was the opener, just two minutes prior, that released the Anfield tension when Jordan Henderson’s cross deflected heavily off Villarreal left-back Pervis Estupiñán and looped in over Gerónimo Rulli.

And former France and Arsenal striker Henry said after the game that the Reds were ‘lucky’ to get the opener which ultimately led to victory and that they ‘weren’t showing a lot’ beforehand.

“If you look at the game, I think a lucky goal bailed them out, for me,” Henry said on CBS Sports. “I think they would have knocked on the door, if not all night.

“It’s a lucky goal, the own goal of Villarreal is a lucky goal and I think, before that, they weren’t showing a lot.

“But, along the way, I would say, when you are going for the quadruple, then you need to have that luck. And, after that, there is nothing about luck.”

Liverpool’s attacking stats vs Villarreal

While the opening goal definietly had a slice of fortune about it, Liverpool’s dominance over their visitors was down to anything but luck.

It was Estupiñán’s toe that made the decisive touch, but behind him both Mane and Luis Diaz were lining up to tap home an inticing Henderson cross - a chance neither would be likely to miss.

And the extent to which Jurgen Klopp’s side dominated the play lends itself to the view that a goal would have come.

Up against a Villarreal side determined to spoil the party, Liverpool fizzed and harried, pressing the Yellow Submarine and winning the ball in dangerous areas.

The home side racked up 19 shots and 1.7 expected goals, compared to Villareal’s single shot, with an expected goals value of just 0.07 - according to Infogol.

Fabinho and Andy Robertson both had goals chalked off for offside, Diaz twice stung the palms of the Argentine keeper Rulli and Thiago almost broke the bar in half with a thunderous strike from 25-yards.

Salah also had chances that, by his standards, should have lead to at least one goal, before turning creator once again for Mane - his seventh Champions League set up for the Senegalese teammate since 2017-18.

One foot in Paris

The focused atmosphere after the final whistle suggests neither Klopp nor any of the players think Wednesday’s win means the job is done.

No vehement celebrations and no trademark Klopp fist-pumps - it’s only half-time, as they say.

But Liverpool dont usually lose from these positions. They haven’t lost a game when winning at half-time all season.

The disparity between these two sides was clear throughout, and though a lucky goal may have broken the deadlock, their performance was always going to warrant a win.