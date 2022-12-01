Rahman Osman is in Qatar for NationalWorld and has been providing his latest insight on England training ahead of the World Cup last 16 fixture v Senegal.

England continued their preparations for the all-important quarter final game against Senegal at their Al Wakrah training base today. Gareth Southgate has a remarkable record with the Three Lions at major tournaments having led the team to a semi-final finish in Russia - and he is looking for more of the same at the 2022 World Cup.

He also guided the team to the final of the Euros and now the target is to be able to take this team one step further by winning the World Cup, it would be the first time since 1966 and will instantly make him the greatest English manager of our time, if not all time. As the business end of the World Cup finally takes place, here are some of the things we observed from training camp at Al Wakrah.

Bellingham attempted the Antony spin

One of the highlights of the training session was seeing one of the breakout stars of the World Cup, Jude Bellingham, attempting Manchester United and Brazil winger Antony’s 720 degrees spin that was widely criticised in England. The English star could not go full throttle as the ball, which normally is stuck to his feet, wheeled away after 360 degrees. He was then joined by Kalvin Philips for the normal kick about before the press were asked to leave after the first 15 minutes.

Red and Blue bibs

The team was divided into two with some of the players including Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson all in the red bibs, while the others were in the blue training kits. The team unity looked really good and the bond between players looks to be improving by the day.

White absence leaves England with just 25 men

The English FA confirmed last night that Ben White had left the team training for personal reasons and was not expected back and asked that the media respect his privacy. That has left the team with just 25 players but Southgate will not be calling any player as replacement as they focus on the group they have here at Al Wakrah.

Most of the players have given little away on why White left, with Declan Rice speaking to the press and confirming the team was focused on beating Senegal and progressing to the next round.

Christmas vibe at the Al Wakrah training base

