Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been named in England’s squad to face Albania.

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed his England match-day squad to face Albania this evening and has made three big calls to omit some players. Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah is one of them and he will play no part in tonight’s World Cup Qualifier, along with Nottingham Forest’s star midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, and Southampton shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale.

Tuchel had listed 26 players in his original camp but UEFA rules state that only 23 can be selected for a fixture. Quansah was one of just two Liverpool players named in the initial squad. Since his omission, Curtis Jones will be the only Anfield man in contention to play against Albania tonight.

One man who is also in line for a potential appearance this evening is former Reds captain Jordan Henderson. The 34-year-old is included among the midfield options, alongside former teammate Jones, as well as Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, Declan Rice and Morgan Rogers.

Thomas Tuchel makes Jordan Henderson admission

During an interview with ITV, the new England manager was asked about his decision to include Henderson in his squad, to which he had a clear answer and a lot of praise to give.

“He embodies everything. He is a serial winner, his personality and character. He is the glue in every team that he has played, the glue that makes things special.

“I am convinced. If a teacher in a school is convinced about the quality of the class, the character of the class, it is better than the other way around. I’m happy that I convinced you about the decision.”

Tuchel was also asked when he made the decision to bring Henderson in. He replied: “I made the decision when I talked to players, I talked to staff, I talked to people in the federation... his name came up permanently.

“It was not my idea initially from day one but it made so much sense to call him up because his name was in discussions all the time. I called him up and after the phone call, maybe six weeks ago, I was pretty convinced that I need this guy in camp.”

Jarell Quansah to miss out on England clash

Tuchel’s decision to leave Quansah out of tonight’s clash will be disappointing news for the defender but a positive for Liverpool fans. The Reds’ relationship with the international break is not often a good one and many fear for injury news ahead of their return to club football.

As things stand, Arne Slot has been hit with some significant injuries to his backline. Joe Gomez is out for the long-term after surgery on his hamstring, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley are also out of action after picking up recent injuries.

With no fit natural right-back, and back-up option Gomez also unavailable, Slot’s defence is stretched thin as they head towards the home straight of their Premier League title push. Quansah taking on some rest during international break may be exactly what Liverpool need to ensure he is fit to return to club action.